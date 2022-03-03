New Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch has revealed that while he will follow former boss Marcelo Bielsa’s workings in some ways, it is important for him to carve out his own path.

Bielsa in his time at Leeds was hugely appreciated by the fanbase for all his achievements with the Whites, but his cult status did not save him and he was recently sacked.

Marsch was appointed in the wake of the Argentinean’s release and he inherits a team that are used to playing with the high-octane tactics of Bielsa.

The American stressed that he is conscious he has to understand the great work done by his predecessors and follow in their footsteps in certain aspects.

Marsch however made it clear that his aim is not to be the second Bielsa but to stamp his own authority at Elland Road and bring his own philosophies.

“It’s important being secure with the fact that predecessors did a lot of things well – understanding the things he did well and staying true to some of those things, but also that I don’t have to be Marcelo Bielsa”, Marsch said in his first press conference as Leeds boss.

“I have to be me.

“I am different and I am my own person.”

The new boss has already shaken up things at Elland Road as he has brought Franz Schiemer and Cameron Toshack to be part of his coaching team, in addition to promoting Mark Jackson from the Under-23s to first team duties.