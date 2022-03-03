Jesse Marsch has revealed that Leeds United starlets Joe Gelhardt and Crysencio Summerville have both impressed him in training and also stressed that Charlie Cresswell has been working hard every day.

The Whites hierarchy roped in former RB Leipzig coach Marsch as Marcelo Bielsa’s successor earlier this week, as they decided that bringing in a new manager is best for the club to boost their chances of survival in the Premier League.

Leeds are still dealing with injuries to a clutch of key players, but Marsch has been able to get a close look at a number of Whites Under-23s stars in training.

And the new Leeds boss has lauded both striker Gelhardt and winger Summerville, highlighting that they have been good in training.

Marsch added that centre-back Cresswell is also putting in the hard yards on the training pitch, but stressed he needs more time to properly assess all the youngsters available at his disposal.

“If you count Joffy [Gelhardt] as the younger group then he has been good, and Crysencio”, Marsch told a press conference.

“Charlie Cresswell comes in every day and works hard.

“I know Joffy a little but from watching the under 23s matches but I need to watch these players more.”

Marsch will have additional support while running the rule over the Whites starlets as his backroom staff also includes Mark Jackson, who has been promoted from his former role as Leeds Under-23s boss.