New Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch has revealed that he feels he has been working with Mark Jackson for years, having added the former Whites under-23s boss to his backroom staff at Elland Road.

Marsch replaced Marcelo Bielsa at Elland Road on Monday, putting pen to paper on a three-and-a-half-year deal at the club.

The American has already put together backroom staff to support him in his new job, which also includes Jackson, who has been promoted to a first team coaching role job from his former position as the Leeds Under-23s boss.

And Marsch has revealed that he and Jackson have struck up a good working relationship and it feels like they have been working together for several years.

Marsh added that his assistant Cameron Toshack is a very observant coach and knows how to inject himself for the betterment of the team in the right way, while his fellow backroom member Franz Schiemer knows the style he wants to implement at the club.

“Schiemer knows the way I like to play”, Marsch told a press conference.

“Toshack is very observant, understands how to inject himself in the right way.

“Has a good way of relating with people.

“Only two days with Mark Jackson, but it’s like we’ve worked together for years.

“Reminded me we had played against each other.

“In 1997 in the USA on a tour.

“I had asked if I fouled him.”

Marsch’s immediate job will be to ensure Leeds’ Premier League survival and his first test as the Whites boss comes in the shape of Leicester City at the weekend.