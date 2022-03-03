Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani is targeting a move to Spain in the summer when his contract at Old Trafford expires, according to the Guardian.

Cavani agreed to stay on at Manchester United last summer when River Plate pushed to sign him following his impressive first season at Old Trafford.

But the veteran striker has struggled for fitness in the ongoing campaign and has featured just 15 times across all competitions for the Red Devils.

Manchester United are aiming to bring in a striker in the summer and may be unlikely to extend the Uruguayan’s stay at Old Trafford.

Cavani is also looking to move on and there is interest in him from clubs in South America.

But the veteran forward would prefer to move to Spain to play in La Liga in the 2022/23 season.

The 35-year-old has already plied his trade in Italy, France and England and now wants to showcase his talent in Spain.

Barcelona were interested in signing him last summer and ahead of January but they signed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the winter window.

The Catalan giants are likely to want to bring in younger players at the end of the season.