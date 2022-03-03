New Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch has insisted that TV show Ted Lasso has not done anything to help the reputation of American coaches.

Ted Lasso chronicles the coaching career of an initially clueless American college football coach in England, and Marsch finds himself managing in the Premier League as well.

Marsch is the third American to coach in the league after Bob Bradley at Swansea, whose appointment faced a backlash and he was sacked, and David Wagner, who managed to keep Huddersfield Town in the top division.

The American explained that there is a stigma around coaches from his country and Ted Lasso has not helped the situation at all.

He revealed that he himself has not watched the TV show but can understand to a degree the reluctance towards Americans in football, especially their use of the word soccer.

“There’s probably a stigma”, Marsch said in his first press conference as Leeds boss about American coaches.

“I’m not sure Ted Lasso helped!

“I haven’t watched the show…but I get it.

“People hate hearing the word soccer.

“I’ve used the word football since I was a professional player.

“We’re adapting to the culture in this country.”

It is not the first time the show has made news in conjunction with the Premier League recently as it was reported that players in the Manchester Untied squad had nicknamed assistant coach Chris Armas Ted Lasso.