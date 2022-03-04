Atletico Madrid sporting director Andrea Berta has personally spoken with Aston Villa star Matty Cash’s father in order to open talks over a potential transfer in the summer, according to the Daily Express.

Atletico Madrid quickly identified Cash as a potential replacement for Kieran Tripper, who left for Newcastle United in January.

However, the Villans were in no mood to let the player leave in the mid-season window as manager Steven Gerrard had Cash very much in his plans for the campaign.

It has now been revealed that the Spanish giants have yet again entered the fray and have contacted the player’s father directly in order to discuss the terms of a potential move.

Diego Simeone’s side would be willing to pay around £30m to £40m for Cash, who has a long-term contract with Aston Villa running until 2025.

Cash, who was born in England, changed his nationality recently and is now an international player for Poland.

He has been an important member of the Aston Villa team, featuring in all 25 league matches thus far this season.

His appearances have been backed up with three goal contributions as well.

Aston Villa signed Cash from Nottingham Forest in 2020 for a fee in the region of £16m.