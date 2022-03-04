Barcelona want more time to take a decision on whether to take up the purchase option on Wolves loan star Adama Traore at the end of the season.

The 26-year-old winger made an emotional return to Barcelona in January when he rejoined the club on loan from Wolves, rejecting the chance to join Tottenham Hotspur.

The Catalan giants have a €30m option to make the move permanent in the summer transfer window.

Traore scored two goals in his first two league appearances for the Catalan giants and has made a massive impression with his performances.

But according to Spanish sports daily AS, Barcelona have not made any decision on whether to take up the option on Traore.

They have been left impressed by his performances and the impact the Spaniard has made since joining.

However, Barcelona want more time and want to deliberate whether to sign the winger on a permanent deal.

The Catalan giants are focused on getting Erling Haaland and want to direct the majority of their funds towards signing the Norwegian.

They are keen to think further about whether to invest €30m on Traore despite his early performances.

Traore could join them on a straight swap if Wolves decide to take up the option on Trincao in the summer.