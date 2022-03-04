West Ham United star Declan Rice has insisted that the £100m valuation put on his head is crazy but stressed that his focus is on performing to the best of his ability on the pitch, amidst interest from the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea and Manchester City.

Rice has been one of the Hammers’ standout players in recent seasons and is regarded as one of the top midfielders in the Premier League.

Manchester United, Chelsea and Manchester City are all credited with interest in acquiring Rice’s services, while West Ham are believed to be valuing him at £100m, a figure club boss David Moyes also concurs with.

The England international though insisted that the mammoth valuation put on his signature is a crazy number.

However, Rice stressed that his sole focus is on performing at his best on the pitch regardless of the price tag on his head.

Asked about his £100m valuation, Rice told the Evening Standard: “You hear those numbers and for me it is crazy.

“All I can do is go out there and perform, regardless of the price tag.

“I just need to focus on playing well and performing at the best level I can.”

West Ham see Rice playing a key role in their plans going forward and want to hold on to him, while it remains to be seen if any among Manchester United, Manchester City or Chelsea will pounce for him in the summer.