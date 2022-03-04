Egyptian billionaire Loutfy Mansour has insisted that he is not pursuing a bid to buy Chelsea from Roman Abramovich.

Abramovich has put Chelsea up for sale after coming under pressure in the UK after Russia decided to invade Ukraine last week.

The Russian is possibly facing the threat of sanctions even though he denies having close links with Russia’s leader Vladimir Putin.

A Swiss-American consortium led by billionaire Hansjorg Wyss are believed to be leading the race to buy Chelsea from the Russian with negotiations expected to progress over the weekend.

There is also talk of Abramovich entertaining multiple bids, with suggestions that Mansour is also interested in taking control of the London club.

But the Egyptian billionaire stressed that he is not trying to buy Chelsea from the Russian.

His spokesman told the Guardian: “In light of the recent media speculation, we want to make it clear that we are not pursuing a bid for Chelsea Football Club at this time.”

Abramovich has claimed that he will not be hurried into selling Chelsea despite the growing pressure on him.

But there are suggestions that the impending threat of sanction could fast-track the negotiations.