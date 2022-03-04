Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte feels that following the FA Cup defeat against Middlesbrough, the Everton game is a good game for his side at the right moment.

After the disappointments of the EFL Cup and the Europa Conference League, the Lilywhites surrendered yet another opportunity as they were ousted from the FA Cup by the Championship outfit, who won the match 1-0.

However, the London-based side will not get much time to ponder over that loss as they have to shift their focus to the Premier League now where they face Everton on Monday night.

Conte feels that the match against the Toffees, who have just seen a change in management, is the right game to come at the right moment.

“A good game for us, in the right moment”, Conte said at a press conference.

Everton have had a change in manager since Tottenham last faced them and Conte admits he rated the Toffees’ previous boss Rafael Benitez.

However, he is clear that Frank Lampard is also a quality manager and has shown so in the past.

“We know we are facing a good team with a new manager.

“Everton decided to send away Rafa who in my opinion is a very important manager.

“Now there is Frank Lampard and he is showing he can do this job very well., at Derby and then Chelsea.”

Everton were unlucky to have lost their last league match against Manchester City 1-0 but they returned to winning ways with a 2-0 win against Boreham Wood in the FA Cup on Thursday.