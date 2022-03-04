Matt O’Riley’s father Dom O’Riley has revealed that the Celtic new boy had a meeting with Ange Postecoglou before he signed for the club in which the Hoops boss thoroughly impressed him.

The Hoops roped in the midfielder from League One side MK Dons in January on a permanent basis.

21-year-old Matt has been able to nail down a starting spot under Postecoglou in quickfire time, playing a part in Celtic’s last eight Scottish Premiership games on the trot.

Matt’s father Dom revealed that the Celtic new boy had a chat with Postecoglou before he signed for the Hoops in which he wanted to ask a list of questions about a spell at the club.

Dom added that Postecoglou gave Matt all the answers even before he asked, thoroughly impressing him, which convinced him that Celtic are the perfect club for him.

“Before signing, Matt said, ‘I’m going to have a chat with the manager first’”, Dom told The Athletic.

“He had a list of questions and then came out five minutes later and said ‘Yep, I’m going. I just know.

“He answered every question before I asked it’.

“He’s so happy about it.”

Bhoys fans will be hoping Matt will go from strength to strength in the remaining games of the season as Celtic look to reclaim the top flight title this term.