Leeds United legend Danny Mills is of the view that new Whites manager Jesse Marsch will look to improve the individual output of every player as he takes over the reins at Elland Road.

No single Leeds player has scored ten goals this season, with Raphinha leading the scoring charts with nine strikes.

The Whites have regressed this season as they have gone from top half finishers in the top flight to relegation battlers this term.

Mills highlighted that Marsch is not a run-of-the-mill manager as he has a degree from a prestigious university and he has been part of the Red Bull project, managing both Red Bull Salzburg and RB Leipzig.

Speaking to Genting Casino, Mills said: “I think it’s different when you look at Jesse Marsch, who is a highly educated man, has a degree from Princeton University and has been a product of the Red Bull system.

“He obviously worked under Ralph Rangnick and he’s a thinker.”

The former Leeds star believes that Marsch will focus on bringing upon improvement on an individual level so that in turn, with the progress at individual level, the performance of the whole team is lifted.

“When I look at his principles – it’s a little bit like Sir Clive Woodward, who said if you improve the individuals you improve the team, and I think that’s what he will start to work on – improving the individuals in terms of defensive positions, decision making and all those types of things”, Mills added.

“If you improve every single player by three or four percent, the team improves by 15-20 percent, and I think that’s what he’s going to work on.”

The Whites have kept only three clean sheets in the league all season, having the worst defensive record in the top flight with 60 goals conceded, and Marsch will be eager to see Leeds move away from being a leaky defence.