Leeds United legend Danny Mills insists that Jesse Marsch will not be able to complain about the fitness of the Whites team as they battle to survive in the Premier League.

One of the characteristics of the team under recently departed Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa was the match fitness that the Argentine manager desired of his players.

Bielsa was known for working his players hard on the training pitch and ensuring they could operate with high intensity for the 90 minutes.

Mills explained that when a new manager comes into a relegation-threatened club, he often takes aim at the fitness of the players that he has inherited, but that cannot be the case at Leeds.

The former Whites star insisted that the fitness excuse cannot be used by Marsch and instead he can take advantage of the readiness of the Whites squad.

Speaking to Genting Casino, Mills said: “Most teams down at the bottom, when a new manager comes in, the first thing he says is they’re not fit enough, when you can’t label that at Leeds – that’s not something you’ve got to worry about.

“That excuse is out the window.

“Marsch could almost go the other way and say, ‘these players are fit enough, so whatever I ask them to do is not going to be a problem physically.”

Although known for their match fitness, the Whites have suffered under the strains of injury recently and Marsch will have to make do for the time being without stars like Patrick Bamford and Kalvin Phillips.