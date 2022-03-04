Leeds United legend Danny Mills is of the opinion that the Whites squad might be relieved playing under Jesse Marsch as they will no longer be tethered to Marcelo Bielsa’s tactics.

Bielsa was admired for the way he set up his teams, with attack-minded intensity and man-to-man marking, while he regularly held murderball training sessions.

He was accused of being inflexible and unwilling to change his approach no matter the opponents; Leeds recently sacked Bielsa and have brought in Marsch to replace him.

Mills thinks that defending might be key for the Whites as the season marches on towards its conclusion and Marsch will need to organise well for his team to succeed in that area.

The former Whites star added that if Marsch is able to enforce his own tactics, the Leeds players might breathe a sigh of relief as they will no longer be bound by Bielsa’s punishing style of play.

Speaking to Genting Casino, Mills said: “Defending is the easy part of the game.

“It’s much easier to stop goals than it is to score goals, and that’s organisation, working on the training ground.

“I think if Jesse Marsch adds that and continues with his principles of a higher press, keeping the ball, working hard, the players might actually be relieved that they’re not having to go man for man all over the pitch, they’re not having to play murderball on a Thursday, which is incredibly intense.”

The Whites’ first game under Marsch will be against Leicester City this weekend and the fans will be eagerly awaiting the clash to see how the new manager’s set-up differs from Bielsa’s.