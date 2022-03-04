West Ham United boss David Moyes has indicated that he will not move away from his deliberative approach to new signings in the summer transfer window despite the club’s need to progress.

Moyes has been interested in signing a striker since West Ham sold Sebastien Haller in January last year but two transfer windows later, Michail Antonio continues to be the only recognised forward in the squad.

The West Ham boss wanted to strengthen in January but the club were accused of chasing players they were never going to sign in Leeds’ Kalvin Phillips and Benfica’s Darwin Nunez.

The Scotsman is known for his more deliberative approach towards bringing in players and he takes his own time to become convinced about committing to a new signing.

Moyes stressed that he will continue to develop his squad but pointed out that strengthening is not all about spending big fees.

He insisted that many things need to work out for a player to be a success and indicated that he will continue to be deliberate and careful about spending the club’s money next summer.

The West Ham boss said in a press conference: “Rome wasn’t built in a day. I want to continue building West Ham.

“The room West Ham has for growth and the potential West Ham has to get better, we’re aware of that.

“Not all signings work and you can think of lots of clubs who have spent lots of money and it hasn’t worked.

“It takes quite a lot of thought in trying to get the right player with the right character who fits what you want to do, and trying to spend the money the West Ham supporters have put into the club as wisely as I can.”

Moyes famously blocked Manchester United from trying to sign Thiago Alcantara in 2013 as he had not personally seen the player in action and was not convinced about the Spaniard.