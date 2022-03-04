Ray Parlour is of the view that the number one worry for the Chelsea fans must be will a new owner be willing to open up their pockets like Roman Abramovich was.

Abramovich has put up the London club for sale and the names of numerous buyers are swirling as speculation grows.

When Abramovich took over at Stamford Bridge, the Blues had few trophies to their name but he invested heavily in the club, particularly in the transfer market, and Chelsea achieved a string of successes in his reign.

Parlour thinks that Chelsea fans will be hoping that Abramovich picks an owner that is willing to spend like he has for the club in the past.

The former Arsenal midfielder explained that sometimes owners in football do not invest a suitable amount of money and in fact try to take it out of the club, and the Blues fans will be wary.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Parlour said: “The most important thing from the fan’s point of view is that he picks an owner that is going to invest like he has and keep winning trophies.

“Because you never know, you’ve seen other clubs where people have took it on and suddenly ‘oooh we can’t spend as much now’ and they’re trying to take money out of the club.

“One thing about Abramovich, he put the money to win trophies and what he did was unbelievable.

“So I think the fans now will hope he picks the right person to carry on being successful for Chelsea.”

In his time at Stamford Bridge, the Blues won five Premier League titles and two Champions League trophies, and he spent heavily on players, sometimes to a record-breaking degree.