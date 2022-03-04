Sheffield Wednesday shot-stopper Bailey Peacock-Farrell has revealed that the Owls know they have a responsibility to make good on the expectations place on them.

The Owls spent a large chunk of the season outside the playoff places but they are now back in the hunt as they are fifth in the League One table.

Manager Darren Moore’s side have hit a purple patch of form as they have won eight out of their last ten games and they take on Lincoln City this weekend, a team who have lost three on the bounce.

Peacock-Farrell admitted that some changes were needed on the way to the Owls’ current position and he added that some of their key players returning also made them better.

“We have worked very, very hard”, Peacock-Farrell said in a press conference before the game against Lincoln City.

“We have adjusted along the way.

“It’s a big thing having a solid spine to the team and getting players back is making us stronger and stronger.”

The Owls star is conscious that the team have certain expectations they need to deliver upon and insisted that the side are doing their utmost to bring them to reality.

“We are in a good rhythm, picking up good results”, Peacock-Farrell added.

“There is an expectation and we have to deliver, we expect from ourselves as players and we know what needs to be done.”

The Owls have 61 points on the table, three ahead of seventh-placed Wycombe Wanderers, whilst also having a game in hand, though for automatic promotion results will have to massively go the way of Moore’s side.