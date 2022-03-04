Frank Lampard has promised that Everton new boy Nathan Patterson will get his and the entire coaching staff’s support as he continues his development, but stressed he will need to understand what high-level football is all about.

Patterson arrived at Goodison Park in January from Scottish champions Rangers and finally was handed his debut on Thursday in Everton’s 2-0 FA Cup win against Boreham Wood.

However, Patterson saw his day ending early on Thursday as boss Lampard decided to take him off at half-time as part of a tactical tweak, as Everton struggled to break the deadlock against the non-league side in the opening 45 minutes.

Lampard insisted that all young players have to deal with some adverse situations early in their career just like Patterson did on Thursday and stressed he needs to learn that is all part of high-level football.

However, the Blues boss promised that the young Scot will be strongly backed by him and all the other Toffees coaching staff in each and every step of his development.

Asked what plans he has for Patterson for the rest of the season, Lampard told a press conference: “Thought he did okay in the game.

“It is his debut, pleased for him to have his debut.

“We have bought him here for a reason and so I was relatively, not disappointed, but I have to be understanding of what that [taking him off at half-time] means but what Nathan will feel from myself and from the staff is a real engagement and desire to work with him.

“He is a young player, a developing player still, and even after that he will feel the support of how we want to him to play, how we want him to develop and things like that happen at a stage in your career, whether it is whoever you are as a player, younger player you have little moments where you have to take something on the chin.

“You have to understand this is high-level football and keep working.

“And that is just it, that is all he has to do.”

Everton are gearing up to take on Tottenham Hotspur on Monday in the league and Patterson is expected to be at least on the bench with skipper Seamus Coleman back in the starting eleven in his stead.