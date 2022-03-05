Fixture: Rangers vs Aberdeen

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst has picked his starting eleven and substitutes for this afternoon’s Scottish Premiership clash with Aberdeen at Ibrox.

The Gers returned to winning ways last time out by beating St Johnstone 1-0 and Van Bronckhorst will know his men cannot afford slip-ups as they chase down league leaders Celtic.

Aberdeen arrive at Ibrox without a league win since Boxing Day, while their last win on the road in the league came on 11th December at St Johnstone.

The last meeting between the two sides ended in a 1-1 draw at Pittodrie in January.

Allan McGregor is between the sticks for Rangers this afternoon, while James Tavernier and Borna Barisic operate as full-backs. Connor Goldson partners Calvin Bassey in the centre of defence.

In midfield, Glen Kamara, Ryan Jack and Joe Aribo link up, while Fashion Sakala and Ryan Kent support Alfredo Morelos.

Van Bronckhorst has a host of options on the bench if needed, including Aaron Ramsey and Scott Wright.

Rangers Team vs Aberdeen

McGregor, Tavernier, Goldson, Bassey, Barisic, Jack, Kamara, Aribo, Sakala, Kent, Morelos

Substitutes: McLaughlin, Helander, Balogun, Lundstram, Ramsey, Sands, Arfield, Wright, Roofe