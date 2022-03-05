Fixture: Newcastle United vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has picked his starting eleven and substitutes for this afternoon’s visit from Graham Potter’s Brighton in the Premier League.

The Magpies are rapidly moving towards safety in the Premier League and have not lost a league game since December, when they were beaten by Manchester City.

However, they have a poor recent record against Brighton and have never beaten the Seagulls in the top flight in nine attempts, while they have also not scored in the last four meetings at St James’ Park.

Kieran Trippier, Matt Ritchie and Callum Wilson continue on the sidelines.

Martin Dubravka slots into goal for Newcastle this afternoon, while in defence Howe picks Emil Krafth and Matt Targett as full-backs, with Dan Burn and Fabian Schar in the centre.

Midfield sees Howe select Jonjo Shelvey, Joe Willock and Joelinton, while in attack Ryan Fraser and Jacob Murphy support Chris Wood.

The Newcastle boss has options on the bench if needed at any point today, including Allan Saint-Maximin and Bruno Guimaraes.

Newcastle United Team vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Dubravka; Krafth, Schar, Burn, Targett; Shelvey, Willock, Joelinton, Fraser, Murphy, Wood

Substitutes: Darlow, Lascelles, Dummett, Saint-Maximin, Manquillo, Almiron, Gayle, Longstaff, Guimaraes