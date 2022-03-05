Former Celtic starlet Armstrong Okoflex has admitted that he loved facing the Bhoys in a pre-season friendly at Celtic Park for current team West Ham United.

Okoflex joined the Hammers in the summer after leaving the Celts and faced his old team in a pre-season friendly at Celtic Park.

The Hammers ultimately ran out 6-2 winners on the day and Okoflex even got on the scoresheet as he scored the sixth goal to put the final nail in the coffin.

Okoflex revealed that he enjoyed facing off against the Hoops in pre-season and he was happy to get a goal in the game.

The West Ham talent added that learned about the Celtic clash only after joining the Hammers and he made it his priority to be in the squad for the fixture.

“It was a brilliant moment for me”, Okoflex said to The Athletic about facing the Hoops at Celtic Park.

“I’ve worked hard this pre-season, I got gifted this opportunity which I’m grateful for and I was just really excited to come on and I was happy with the goal.

“I think I found out about the [Celtic] fixture after I signed, but once I saw the fixture I was like, ‘I need to make the squad!’ so I was happy I made the squad and I’m grateful for the opportunity.”

Okoflex spent three years in the Celtic academy and in the current season has 12 goals in 18 appearances for the Hammers’ Under-23s.