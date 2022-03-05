Former Liverpool star Stephen Warnock has insisted that if England manager Gareth Southgate got to witness Reds star Joe Gomez on a consistent basis, he would be a no-brainer for the Three Lions squad.

Gomez struggled with injury last season and has been unable to become a frequent starter for the Reds this term as he has had to deputise behind Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and Joel Matip.

The game against Norwich in the FA Cup in midweek was only Gomez’s 14th appearance this season and his performance was lauded in all quarters as the Canaries were defeated 2-1.

One of his admirers is Warnock, who believes that Gomez is one of the best English centre-backs currently playing.

The ex-Reds player thinks that if Gomez were to make more frequent appearances, he would easily catch the eye of Southgate and he would include the centre-back in the England squad.

Speaking on LFCTV, Warnock said: “I was working the other night [the night of the Norwich game] for a radio company and I said on air, I still think he’s [Gomez] one of England’s best centre-backs.

“I really do.

“If Gareth Southgate saw him playing on a regular basis he’d have to include him.

“With the injuries that he’s had you have to manage him a little bit more carefully, but what an outstanding player.”

Gomez has so far made eleven appearances for the England squad at senior level, but has not been selected to play in the European Championship or the World Cup.