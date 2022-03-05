Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has admitted that on Sunday he is a Manchester United fan as he looks for the Red Devils to beat Manchester City.

Jurgen Klopp’s Reds edged out West Ham United 1-0 at Anfield in the Premier League on Saturday evening to cut the gap to league leaders Manchester City to just three points.

Pep Guardiola’s side are in action on Sunday in the Manchester derby against Manchester United and Alexander-Arnold makes no bones about who he will be cheering for.

Alexander-Arnold is keen for Manchester United to do Liverpool a favour as the Reds chase the league title and thinks Manchester City may have been watching the Reds win this evening.

“It was nice to play today and put a little bit of pressure on them [Manchester City]”, he told LFC TV.

“They might have been watching today and seen us get the three points.

“The expectation is to be winning every game we play.

“Last weekend I was an Everton fan and this weekend I’m a Man United fan!

“Any team that play against City I’m their supporter, hopefully they can do us a favour.”

Liverpool still have to play Manchester City this season, but if Manchester United can see off the Citizens on Sunday then the Reds could travel to the Etihad at least level on points with Guardiola’s men.