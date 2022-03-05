Fixture: Leicester City vs Leeds United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

New Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch has selected his first Whites starting eleven and substitutes for their clash this afternoon at Leicester City.

The American takes his new side to the King Power Stadium looking to make a winning start as Leeds boss and the Whites take on a Foxes team that have disappointed this season.

Leicester finished fifth in the Premier League last term, just seven points better off than Leeds, but currently sit in 12th, 15 points away from where they finished last season.

Marsch is without Liam Cooper and Kalvin Phillips, while Diego Llorente is also out.

Leeds have Illan Meslier in goal today, while at full-back Marsch picks Luke Ayling and Junior Firpo, with Robin Koch and Pascal Struijk in the centre of defence.

In midfield, Leeds deploy Stuart Dallas and Mateusz Klich, while Jack Harrison, Raphinha and Daniel James support Rodrigo.

Marsch has options on the bench if he needs to shake things up, including Patrick Bamford and Adam Forshaw.

Leeds United Team vs Leicester City

Meslier, Ayling, Koch, Struijk, Firpo, Dallas, Klich, Harrison, Raphinha, James, Rodrigo

Substitutes: Klaesson, Forshaw, Bamford, Roberts, Gelhardt, Cresswell, Summerville, Greenwood, Shackleton