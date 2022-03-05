Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is impressed with the Reds’ new signing Luis Diaz and admits he does not need much coaching.

The Merseyside outfit splashed the cash in the January transfer window to land Diaz from Portuguese giants FC Porto and he has quickly adapted to life in the Premier League.

Diaz started in attack for Liverpool on Saturday evening as the Reds beat West Ham United 1-0 to cut the gap to Manchester City at the top of the league table.

Klopp is hugely impressed with Diaz and admits there is not much coaching to do with him, although he must work on aspects of Liverpool’s defensive game.

“He is a top player – a most easy player to coach because all the things he is doing are pretty natural to him”, Klopp told the BBC’s Match of the Day programme.

“There is not a lot of coaching necessary.

“Of course he needs to work on one or two things we do defensively, but he is very football smart, has a big heart and wants to fight extremely hard for the team.”

Liverpool are next in action in the Champions League at home against Inter, having won the first leg of their last 16 tie 2-0 in Italy, and Diaz will be looking to terrorise the Serie A side’s defence.