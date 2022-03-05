Fixture: Burnley vs Chelsea

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Chelsea have officially announced their starting line-up and substitutes to take on Burnley at Turf Moor in the Premier League this afternoon.

The Blues slipped to defeat in the final of the EFL Cup last weekend, but bounced back with a midweek FA Cup win away at Luton Town.

Thomas Tuchel’s men sit third in the league standings and a whopping 16 points behind leaders Manchester City, but they do boast two games in hand on the Citizens.

Defender Cesar Azpilicueta is out of action for the Blues.

Tuchel has Edouard Mendy in goal, while at the back he selects a three of Trevoh Chalobah, Thiago Silva and Antonio Rudiger. Reece James and Saul are wing-backs.

Further up the pitch the Blues have N’Golo Kante, Christian Pulisic and Jorginho, while Kai Havertz and Mason Mount also play.

The Chelsea manager can turn to his bench if changes are needed and his options include Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner.

Chelsea Team vs Burnley

Mendy, Chalobah, Silva, Rudiger, James, Kante, Jorginho, Saul, Pulisic, Havertz, Mount

Substitutes: Kepa, Kenedy, Christensen, Sarr, Kovacic, Loftus-Cheek, Ziyech, Lukaku, Werner