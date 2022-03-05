Ryan Fraser has saluted the atmosphere created by the Newcastle United fans in the Magpies’ 2-1 win over Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday afternoon.

Newcastle continued their fine run of form under Eddie Howe by edging out the Seagulls to continue to put distance between themselves and the Premier League drop zone.

They started quick out of the blocks at St James’ Park and scored through Fraser and Fabian Schar, in the 12th and 14th minutes, to take control of the game.

Brighton hit back however through Lewis Dunk in the 55th minute and Newcastle were given some nervy moments as they held on for all three points.

The Magpies got over the line and goalscorer Fraser was hugely impressed by the atmosphere created by the fans.

“It gives you goosebumps the minute you walk out. What a place to be”, Fraser said to Sky Sports post match.

“These are the moments why I signed for this club. It’s got one of the best atmospheres in the world, it’s just rocking.

“We have got to look up but you know how quickly the Premier League can change.”

Fraser feels the win over Brighton, which sees Newcastle seven points clear of the bottom three, was massive.

“It was a difficult game. We sat back when we shouldn’t have.

“To see out the game, there were nervy moments but it’s a massive win.”

Newcastle are next in action against Southampton away in the Premier League, before they then take a trip to Chelsea.