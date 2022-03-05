Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has revealed he is disappointed his side will not play at St James’ Park again for a few weeks due to the impact the club’s fans have had.

The Magpies’ faithful packed into St James’ Park to roar their side to a 2-1 win over Brighton on Saturday afternoon as Howe’s men went seven points clear of the drop zone in the Premier League.

They went 2-0 up by just the 14th minute, but when Lewis Dunk pulled one back for the visitors in the 55th minute had to drag themselves over the line for the win, helped hugely by the fans.

Howe knows how key the supporters are and admits the disappointing factor is that Newcastle are not on home turf again until 20th March.

“There has been some growth in the team. All I ask is the players give me everything”, Howe told the BBC’s Match of the Day programme.

“The fans knew the importance of the game and they helped us.

“The atmosphere was incredible

“The only disappointing thing for me is we don’t have a game at home now for a few weeks.”

Newcastle have not lost since 8th January, while in the league they have not suffered defeat since 19th December, and Howe knows how tough such runs are to put together.

“To go any length of games unbeaten is good because you are only one match away from a difficult game.

“What we did have to do is defend really well and when it went 2-1 we did that.”

Before being back at St James’ Park, Newcastle face trips to Southampton, Chelsea and Everton.