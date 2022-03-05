Neil Aspin believes that Rodrigo has not lived up to his reputation since he joined Leeds United from Valencia.

The Whites were hailed for having pulled off a coup when snapping up the Spanish international from Valencia in the summer of 2020.

Leeds shattered their club transfer record to pay £27m for Rodrigo, but the forward has divided opinion amongst some Whites fans with his performances and a lack of goals.

Rodrigo has scored just three times in 19 league appearances for Leeds this season, failing to step up in the absence of Patrick Bamford.

Ex-Whites defender Aspin has no doubt that Rodrigo has ability, but believes he has simply not produced often enough at Elland Road.

“He is a player that was signed for a lot of money, has a big reputation”, Aspin said following the loss at Leicester on BBC Radio Leeds.



“I’m not one who wants to criticise players, but he hasn’t done enough since he’s been here.

“We’re expecting more from him.

“Every time he starts a game we are expecting something from him.

“He’s got some ability, but he hasn’t produced it often enough in a Leeds shirt.”

Bamford was fit enough for a place on the bench in Leeds’ loss at Leicester and it remains to be seen if Rodrigo might make way when the striker returns to the side.