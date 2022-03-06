Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder has revealed that he gave serious consideration to bringing in Rangers star John Lundstram in the January transfer window.

Lundstram played under Wilder during their time at Sheffield United and after the manager was sacked mid-season last term, the player too left for Rangers in the summer.

It has not been plain sailing for the midfielder at Ibrox as he has faced patchy spells in his first season for the Gers and in January he found himself on the sidelines, playing less than 30 minutes in the league that month.

Considering Lundstram’s struggles in January, Wilder confirmed that he thought about going for the midfielder in the winter transfer window.

Wilder however thinks credit should be given to Lundstram for not getting frustrated and finding his way back into the Gers’ plans.

Speaking to the Daily Record, Wilder said: “I thought about going for John again in January when he wasn’t playing.

“There would have been many admirers down here trying to get him back.

“But he’s been patient, he’s back in the team and both John and Rangers are getting the rewards now.”

Lundstram has not missed a league game since the start of February and he also played every minute of the tie against Borussia Dortmund in the Europa League, netting a goal in the first leg.