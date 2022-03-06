Manchester United boss Ralf Rangick has admitted he does not know if Edinson Cavani and Cristiano Ronaldo will be available for his side’s meeting with Tottenham Hotspur next weekend.

Rangnick had to make do without both attackers for the Manchester derby on Sunday evening, which Manchester City won 4-1, with Ronaldo having a hip injury and Cavani declaring himself not ready.

Manchester United are in the thick of a battle to finish in the top four and face one of their rivals in the chase for fourth in the shape of Tottenham next weekend.

Rangnick is clear he was hoping to be able to call upon Cavani and Ronaldo in the Manchester derby and does not know if they will be back for his side’s next game.

Asked after the derby when Ronaldo and Cavani will be back, Rangnick said on Sky Sports: “I don’t know.

“I was hoping to have them available for this game.

“We have two important games coming up against Spurs and Atletico and we have to put our full focus on that.”

Manchester United welcome Tottenham to Old Trafford next weekend, while they then take on Atletico Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League last 16 tie, with the first leg having ended in a 1-1 draw.