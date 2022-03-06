Former England goalkeeper David Seaman has indicated that the Leeds United players seem to be unhappy with the Whites having sacked Marcelo Bielsa and it could lead to negative vibes.

Bielsa is a cult figure amongst Leeds fans and led the club back to the Premier League after a 16-year exile, then securing a top half finish for his side last term.

However, Leeds’ struggles this season saw the club take the decision to sack Bielsa, despite his continued popularity, with Jesse Marsch appointed to replace him.

Leeds fan Seaman admits he is hugely disappointed at Bielsa being sacked and believes many fans would rather have kept faith with the Argentine even if it meant suffering relegation.

He also feels that the players were so attached to Bielsa that his departure may have created negative vibes at the club.

“I was gutted. Obviously I’m not the only Leeds fan [who was], apparently they were demonstrating outside the training ground at Leeds and how often does that happen, when fans don’t want a manager to be sacked?” Seaman said on his podcast.

“I felt it was really harsh; he’s had three and a half seasons there.

“He’s had three brilliant seasons, this season it hasn’t gone as good as we thought, but when you’ve had your spine ripped out of your team for as long as what we have….

“A lot of Leeds fans have been saying they’d rather go down with Bielsa and have him to bring us back up.

“I still find it really hard, even with the players, the way they’ve come out on social media and how much they like Bielsa; I feel like it’s got a negative vibe about it.”

Leeds got the Marsch era off to a losing start on Saturday as they slipped to a 1-0 defeat away at Leicester City.