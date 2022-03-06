Former Premier League midfielder David Thompson has told Manchester United to “get a real manager” in charge after they were thrashed 4-1 at Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola’s men took the lead in the Premier League clash at the Etihad Stadium, but were pegged back by a superb Jadon Sancho strike.

They scored again though quickly afterwards through Kevin De Bruyne and held a 2-1 lead at the break in the Manchester derby.

Manchester City then took their performance up a level in the second half and Manchester United were left chasing shadows, with Riyad Mahrez striking twice to make for a comfortable evening’s work for the hosts.

The win puts Manchester City 22 points clear of Manchester United and they showed the gap that exists between the two teams.

Former Premier League midfielder Thompson pointed the finger of blame at Rangnick, dubbing him a professor and telling Manchester United to appoint a proper manager.

“The professor has no clue here, should get a real manager in charge”, Thompson wrote on Twitter.

“Disgraceful display from Man Utd.”

Manchester United now sit in fifth place in the Premier League, one point behind Arsenal, who also boast three games in hand on the Red Devils.