Neil Aspin believes that Junior Firpo has not provided the solution that Leeds United need in the left-back role and thinks the Spaniard has not justified his transfer fee.

Following the departure of Ezgjan Alioski, Leeds needed to land a new left-back and turned to Firpo last summer, paying Barcelona an initial €15m to take him to Elland Road.

The defender has struggled to make a big impact though and opinion amongst a number of fans over whether he has been a worthwhile signing is split.

Firpo started for Leeds against Leicester City in their 1-0 loss on Saturday and Aspin conceded that his performance at the King Power Stadium was adequate.

However, overall the former Leeds star feels that Firpo has not given the Whites the solution they need at left-back and has not yet managed to show why the club paid so much money for him.

“He’s signed for quite a big fee. I don’t think he’s justified the money we paid for him.”, Aspin said at the King Power Stadium on BBC Radio Leeds.



“I always look at him and I expect a little bit more.

“I wouldn’t say he had a bad game today, defensively only once did he allow a player to get round him and he was in better positions than he has been previously.

“I wouldn’t criticise him today, but overall since he’s been at the club I expected more from him.

“It was a position where we were always looking for a left-back and we were looking for him to come in and solve that problem and I would say he hasn’t solved that problem.”

The 25-year-old now has a new manager to impress in the shape of Jesse Marsch after Leeds decided to sack Marcelo Bielsa and bring in the American to replace him.