Charlton Athletic manager Johnnie Jackson has admitted he is relieved that the Addicks’ next game is in a week’s time.

Last weekend’s defeat at the hands of Sheffield Wednesday was the Addicks’ third game in the space of a week, but they played against Sunderland on Saturday after a gap of seven days.

After the draw against the Black Cats, the Addicks again have a week to recover before they face Accrington Stanley, a luxury not afforded to some other teams in the league who face midweek matches.

Jackson is glad to have another gap of a week between matches, insisting that having that time helped them in the game against Sunderland.

Against Stanley, Jackson is hoping that his defence show the same resourcefulness as against the Black Cats, having picked up a clean sheet, while his attacking line manage to conjure up something more.

“I’m glad that we’ve got another clear week to focus and get some good work done on the training pitch’”, Jackson said to Charlton TV post-match.

“That showed today and we’ll be doing that again.

“It’s another tough test coming up against Accrington and we’ll need that resoluteness, that spirit, that hard work and that determination to defend your box.

“We’ll need to obviously bring a little bit more going forward to go up there and get a result, which I’m sure we can.”

The draw against Sunderland stopped a run of five straight defeats for the Addicks, but they still remain winless in that time and Jackson will be hoping his side stop that streak against Stanley.