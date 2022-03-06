Rangers starlet Leon King is not at all surprised to see team-mate Charlie McCann make the most of his opportunity to score against Celtic in the City of Glasgow Cup.

The Gers’ B team took on their Old Firm rivals in the City of Glasgow Cup On Saturday and the match ended in a 1-1 draw.

McCann scored the only goal of the match for the Gers before the Hoops equalised and the 19-year old continued in a vein that has seen him earn plaudits for his performances for the B team.

King rued the fact that the Gers did not capitalise on their chances and did not start the match better against the Hoops.

However, the starlet revealed that it was no surprise for him to see McCann score an impressive goal as he has been watching him progress in training.

“It just took us a bit of time to get going, but once we did you could see our quality and we could go and hurt them, we just didn’t take our chances”, King was quoted as saying by Rangers’ official site post-match.

“If we started a bit quicker with some more intensity, then I think we would’ve given ourselves a better chance.

“It was a great strike from Charlie [McCann], he’s been doing really well in training, so I’m not surprised that he pulled that off.

“It gave us a bit of a cushion, but when you score goals in this game the other team are going to come straight back to you and that’s exactly what they did.”

King and McCann have played for Rangers’ senior side this season, the former having two appearances in the Scottish Cup and the latter having one, with both being on the pitch in the win against Annan Athletic in the Round of 16.