Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson has picked Nottingham Forest as a better side than Huddersfield Town when assessing who the Reds could face in the next round of the FA Cup.

Jurgen Klopp’s side booked their spot in the quarter-final of the FA Cup by beating Norwich City at Anfield and are now waiting for Monday’s tie between Nottingham Forest and Huddersfield to discover their opponents.

Steve Cooper’s side will play host to Carlos Corberan’s visitors on Monday evening and Lawrenson revealed he has seen both sides live recently.

He believes that even though Nottingham Forest are ninth in the Championship, compared to Huddersfield sitting second, they are the better side.

“I’ve seen both of those recently, at Preston, and neither looked like scoring”, Lawrenson said on LFC TV after Liverpool beat West Ham United.

“I think Forest are the better team, even though Huddersfield are higher.

“They have got one or two good players.”

In the most recent meeting between the two clubs Huddersfield ran out 1-0 winners at the City Ground in December.

The winner of the tie between Liverpool and Huddersfield/Nottingham Forest will book a spot in the FA Cup semi-final.