Juventus are set to table a fresh contract offer to Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur target Paulo Dybala, but it will be lower than their original proposal.

Dybala will be out of contract at the end of the season and he is yet to agree to sign a new deal with the club.

A host of clubs from across Europe have been linked with wanting to sign Dybala as a free agent, including Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City and Antonio Conte’s Tottenham.

Juventus want him to stay, but they are not prepared to throw caution to the wind.

According to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, a new meeting will take place between his agent and Juventus on Thursday, when the club will make their new offer of a new deal.

The Italian giants are prepared to offer him a new three-year contract worth €7m per season, excluding bonuses.

The offer is less than the €8m per season four-year contract that the two sides almost agreed upon towards the end of last year.

Dusan Vlahovic is the highest-paid player at Juventus on a €7.5m per year contract and the club do not want to offer more money to Dybala.