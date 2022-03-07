Richard Keys has heaped praise on Eddie Howe for turning the fortunes around at Newcastle United by getting them on an unbeaten run and insists a top half finish is not beyond the Magpies this season.

Newcastle are currently boasting an eight-game unbeaten run in the Premier League, on the back of which they have clawed their way from the danger zone and into 14th in the standings.

Howe’s primary objective when being given the Newcastle job was to ensure his side’s safety in the top flight and he has been able to get a steady stream of positive results from his squad despite injuries to some of his key players.

And former Sky Sports anchor Keys has showered Howe with praise for getting Newcastle on a terrific run of results, steering them clear of trouble and stressed they could even seal a finish in the top half of the table.

“Top marks for Eddie Howe as well”, Keys wrote on his blog.

“What a run Newcastle are on. They’re safe.

“There’s no way they’re getting back into trouble. They might even finish top half.

“Why not? They’re playing well enough.”

Keys also reserved praise for Joelinton, who is playing out of position in midfield and has impressed in his new role, along with new centre-back signing Dan Burn.

“And it’s [Newcastle’s results have] been built on simplicity – with the solid citizens I mentioned here a couple of weeks ago.

“Yes – Joelinton has been enormous – but so has Dan Burn.

“They’ll need a whole lot better than either of those two guys if they want to achieve their dreams – but right now it’s great to see the likes of Burn getting a good press.”

Newcastle will be looking to extend their unbeaten run with a win on Thursday when they travel to Southampton in the Premier League.