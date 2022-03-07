Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte has revealed he wants confirmation his side are improving when they take on Manchester United this weekend.

Conte’s Spurs bounced back from their FA Cup exit at the hands of Championship side Middlesbrough to thrash Everton on Monday night in north London in the Premier League.

Tottenham ran out 5-0 winners and even eased up in the second half, with Everton a broken team and unable to land a blow.

The victory has moved Tottenham to within three points of fourth placed Arsenal, though they have played a game more than the Gunners.

Conte is keen to see his side find consistency in the coming weeks after a run of up and down form, while he also stressed how important the game against Manchester United is to confirm Spurs’ improvement.

“We have to avoid ups and downs and to be a stable team. We have to take the responsibility now”, he told the BBC.

“We have to fight to reach the best possible position and to fight for a place in the Champions League.

“For sure it won’t be easy. We need to have ambition and I think we can do this, I think we ready to do this.

“A good night, but I always say to my players ‘from tomorrow’ we need to prepare for the game against United.

“I want an important answer in an important game to confirm what I think that this team is improving. Now this is the past.

“Harry Kane played an amazing game, like the other players.

“It is important to confirm on Saturday what we showed, otherwise we start again to have up and down.

“A big challenge against an important team who are fighting for a place in the Champions League”, Conte added.

Manchester United were beaten 4-1 by Manchester City in the Manchester derby on Sunday and the game against Spurs will be key for the Red Devils keeping their hopes of a top four finish on track.