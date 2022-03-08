Barcelona are not prepared to give up on the prospect of signing Manchester City target Erling Haaland but are preparing for a Plan B if they miss out on him in the summer.

Haaland is expected to move on from Borussia Dortmund in the summer when a €75m release clause will become active in his contract.

Barcelona are amongst the clubs who have been in talks with the striker’s entourage and are prepared to make a big financial commitment to sign him.

But there are claims that the race is now down to Real Madrid and Manchester City, with the Premier League champions believed to be having an edge in the race.

But according to Spanish sports daily AS, Barcelona are still not prepared to throw in the towel in the pursuit of Haaland in the summer.

The Catalan giants have remained in contact with the player and his camp to convince him to move to the Nou Camp.

A final decision on his future has not been made yet but the choice will be made by Haaland and not his entourage.

Barcelona are still hopeful about their chances but they are aware that they are behind in the race.

The Catalan giants are also working on a Plan B if they miss out on the Norwegian in the summer transfer window.