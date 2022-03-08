Simon Jordan has stressed the importance of the next two home games at Goodison Park in Everton’s fight for Premier League survival this season.

Everton’s crisis got worse on Monday night when they suffered a clobbering at the hands of Tottenham, who beat them 5-0 in north London.

The Merseyside club are now a place and a point above the relegation zone and their form suggests that they could soon be in the bottom three if results do not turn around.

Frank Lampard has lost four of his five league games as Everton manager and he has failed to lift his side out of their dire form under former boss Rafael Benitez.

Everton will now prepare for back-to-back home games against Wolves and Newcastle and Jordan stressed that those two games are going to be vital in deciding the Toffees’ fate this season.

He insisted that Everton need four points from their next two games as they are unlikely to get anything from their next three against Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea respectively.

Jordan said on talkSPORT: “They have two games against Wolves and Newcastle coming up.

“If they don’t get out of these games something vaguely resembling four points, then they are starting to look at themselves as in real trouble.

“They have a series of games after that which are very difficult to get anything out of.

“I know Man United are very hit and miss right now but on paper, Man United will beat Everton.

“Then you have Liverpool against Everton and Liverpool will ruin Everton irrespective of whether it’s a derby or not because of the quality of the two teams.

“Then you have got Chelsea.

“So, you could find yourself, if you don’t get enough points out of the next two games, where your opposition in the bottom three are picking up points and you are picking up nothing.”

The 5-0 defeat at Tottenham was the worst defeat in Lampard’s short managerial career.