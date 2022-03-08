Former Lioness star Lianne Sanderson believes Marcus Rashford should leave Manchester United as he is not good enough to be at Old Trafford.

Rashford has lost his place in the starting eleven at Manchester United this season and there is speculation over his future at the club.

He effectively has two years left on his contract but the forward is believed to be considering his future given his lack of game at Manchester United in the ongoing campaign.

Manchester United are not looking to let him go but Sanderson feels that is exactly what the club should do in the summer transfer window.

She stressed that Rashford is not the level of player Manchester United need to go where they want to go.

The former Lioness star also conceded that in his current form, Rashford will not even make the England World Cup squad.

Sanderson said on talkSPORT: “I said this a couple of months back that I think Rashford should leave Manchester United.

“He is not at the level [required] and he looks like he needs a change.

“No, [he is not good enough].

“If the World Cup was now, I don’t think Rashford makes that World Cup squad.

“I am not saying that he couldn’t go somewhere else and do well, but I think he looks like a player who is struggling within himself.”

Rashford is likely to be spoken to by the new manager once Manchester United appoint a fresh face in the coming months.