Jeremie Aliadiere has expressed his strong belief that Jarrod Bowen will remain at West Ham United beyond this summer as he needs one more season in the Premier League to prove that he is ready to play as a starter for a bigger club.

Bowen has been on fire for the Hammers this season with 12 goals and eleven assists in 39 outings across all competitions this season.

The winger’s performances on the pitch have seen him attract interest from elsewhere and he has admirers at West Ham’s Premier League rivals Liverpool.

However, former Hammers star Aliadiere hailed the winger as a top player but believes that he will stay at the London Stadium beyond this season.

Aliadiere explained that Bowen needs another good season in the Premier League at West Ham to really prove his worth and then he can warrant a move to a bigger club as starter and not just as a squad player.

“I think Jarrod Bowen will stay [at West Ham beyond this season]”, Aliadiere told Bonus Code Bets.

“As much as he has done great, and he’s a top player, I still think, on an international level, he’s still not quite at the “Declan Rice”-level.

“Moving from West Ham to, I don’t know, Chelsea or Manchester United, I’m not sure that is the right move for him right now.

“I still think he’s got maybe another year to prove himself in the Premier League, and do what he has been doing this season for another year, to make sure when he moves to a bigger club, then it’s not just to be on the bench, but it’s to play.”

Bowen is currently recovering from a heel injury and his availability in West Ham’s Europa League clash against Sevilla is in doubt.