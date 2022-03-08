Newcastle United are considering going on another warm-weather training camp later this month after a gap opened up in their fixture list, according to the Shields Gazette.

The Magpies have been gradually crawling out of the relegation quagmire and are 14th in the league table following a run of four wins in their last five league games.

Eddie Howe’s side are feeling much more secure in the standings and are hoping to push for an even higher finish in the final third of the season.

Their form improved since they came back from a warm-weather camp in Saudi Arabia earlier this year where Howe got time to prepare his squad.

And it has been claimed that they are planning one more warm-weather camp later this month to further gel the squad.

Crystal Palace’s progress in the FA Cup means that their trip to Newcastle later this month will be postponed.

Newcastle will have a 16-day gap between visiting Goodison Park on 17th March and their trip to Tottenham on 3rd April.

The club are considering another warm-weather camp away from the UK during that period.

However, they will not be going to Saudi Arabia again and could go to Dubai instead for the camp.

Newcastle are also considering the option of giving the players more time with their families during that period.