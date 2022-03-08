Celtic new boy Matt O’Riley has revealed he has quickly got used to the demands of the Scottish Premiership as boss Ange Postecoglou has been handing him game time on a regular basis.

The 21-year-old arrived at Celtic Park in January from League One side MK Dons and has been able to nail down a starting spot under Postecoglou in quickfire time.

O’Riley has played a part in the Bhoys’ last nine top flight games on the trot, starting six of them while registering two assists and a goal in the process.

And the Hoops new boy has revealed he has been able to adapt to life in the Scottish Premiership quickly as he has been playing regularly even though it is a physically demanding league.

Asked about his impression of the standard of football in the Scottish top flight, O’Riley replied on Twitter as part of a Q&A session: “It’s been really good.

“The teams are all physical and make themselves hard to beat.

“I’ve quickly got used to it because I’ve played so many games already.”

O’Riley added that he is yet to sit down and assess how his initial weeks at Celtic have gone as he has been too busy playing for the club and stressed, he is not keen on looking back at past games and wants to look forward.

“Not really [I have not assessed my start to life at Celtic], there’s been so many games.

“I’m taking everything as it comes.

“I don’t want to get caught up thinking about previous games, I’m always looking forward to the next game.”

The Hoops faithful will be hoping O’Riley will go from strength to strength with each passing game as Celtic continue their quest to reclaim the top flight title this term.