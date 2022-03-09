Manchester United Under-18s coach Travis Binnion has admitted that Anthony Elanga is a wonderful example for youngsters coming through the Red Devils academy due to his performances and work ethic.

Elanga has broken into the first team at Manchester United this season and has been one of the bright sparks in a disappointing season for the Red Devils.

The 19-year-old winger’s performances have kept players such as Marcus Rashford out of the starting eleven and he is carrying forward the club’s legacy of building on youth.

Binnion stressed that Elanga is a brilliant example for the youngsters at Manchester United, including the ones in his Under-18 side, and revealed that he still mixes in the academy despite being a first-team player now.

He claimed that the youngster’s dedication towards hard work and preparation is unparalleled and the winger spoke to younger players in the academy during the pandemic era and lockdowns to keep their spirits up.

Binnion told The Athletic: “He’s a fantastic example for these players.

“He’s only just gone across to be with the first team so he’s still always around with us — and his mates.

“When we played at Atalanta in the Youth League, we had to meet at Carrington at 6 am to be at the airport an hour later.

“Anthony got to Carrington at 4 am and went in the gym and we saw him stretching and exercising.

“One of the coaches arrived at 4.45 am and couldn’t believe his eyes.

“He did this for every round because he felt he had to do his usual prep, regardless of what time it was.

“That stuck with me. He’s a really good kid who loves football.

“During the lockdown, our 13-, 14- or 15-year-old players were doing interviews with players including Anthony, who was further down his development path.

“He couldn’t do enough for them.”

The Swede has made 18 senior appearances for the club and has scored four goals, including one in the Champions League against Atletico Madrid.