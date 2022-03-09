Arsenal have Chelsea striker Armando Broja in their sights as a potential summer transfer target, but fear the Blues would be unwilling to do business with them, according to the Evening Standard.

The Gunners have already identified positions they need to bolster in the summer to take the club to the next level as boss Mikel Arteta continues his rebuilding process.

Arsenal strikers Alexander Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah are both out of contract in the summer and the club have put two new strikers at the top of their transfer wish list, in addition to a new midfielder.

Alexander Isak, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Jonathan David and Darwin Nunez are among the strikers currently on Arsenal’s radar while Chelsea starlet Broja is also a player they admire.

Broja is currently plying his trade at Southampton on loan from Chelsea and has managed to impress in the Premier League this season.

However, Arsenal fear that the Blues will not be willing to do transfer business with them if they look to swoop for Broja in the summer.

The 20-year-old is set to return to Stamford Bridge at the end of his temporary stint on the south coast but Arsenal are not optimistic that they will be able to snare him away from Chelsea in the summer.

In addition to Arsenal, the Chelsea loan star has also attracted interest from another Premier League rival in the shape of West Ham United.