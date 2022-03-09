Borussia Dortmund will not be improving on their initial contract offer for Manchester United target Manuel Akanji, it has been claimed in Germany.

Akanji will enter the final year of his contract this summer and it has led to speculation over his future at the Westfalenstadion.

Dortmund want to keep him and even offered him a new contract worth €8m per season, but the defender rejected the proposal.

Manchester United are interested in signing him and have reportedly offered him a contract worth €15m per year to take him to Old Trafford.

And according to German daily the Ruhr Nachrichten, Dortmund are in no mood to enter an arms race for Akanji and will not improve on their initial offer.

It has been claimed that the Bundesliga giants are not interested in offering more than the €8m per year deal to the defender.

The Swiss would be prepared to stay if Dortmund are willing to give him €10m per year, but Dortmund are not keen to match that figure either.

The current standoff is likely to lead to his departure in the summer as Dortmund do not want to lose him on a free transfer next year.

BVB are prepared to let Akanji go if they receive an offer worth €30m in the next transfer window.