Michael Ball is of the view that Everton hitman Dominic Calvert-Lewin is not giving enough on the pitch and stressed he is has lacked awareness in the final third while also looking lethargic in recent outings.

The striker has missed a large chunk of games this season owing to injury but returned to the first team fold from a lengthy spell on the sidelines at the turn of the year.

However, Calvert-Lewin is yet to score a goal, despite starting six of Everton’s last eight games in the Premier League.

The hitman once again struggled to make an impact on Monday in Everton’s 5-0 defeat away at Tottenham Hotspur and former Toffees Ball feels he is not performing up to his full capabilities on the pitch.

Ball explained that Calvert-Lewin appears to be going through the motions in his recent outings, lacking awareness up top while looking lethargic on the pitch.

“I know Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been out injured, and has only recently returned to fitness, but he doesn’t seem to be putting in the performances we hoped we would see when he returned”, Ball wrote in his Liverpool Echo column.

“For some reason, he doesn’t seem to be putting himself about like we all know he can.

“Instead, he seems to be jogging his way through matches.

“We saw it with Marcus Rashford during Sunday’s Manchester derby. He got a lot of stick for his performance after coming on as a substitute.

“He looked lethargic and just jogged around, and that was what I got from Calvert-Lewin on Monday night.

“Granted the service to him wasn’t the best, but there were simple passes to his feet that he couldn’t control and get his feet sorted out for.

“He also didn’t have an awareness around him about what he was going to do, it was simply all an afterthought.”

Everton are just one point above the drop zone at present and are desperate to get back to winning ways with their next challenge coming the shape of Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday at Goodison Park.